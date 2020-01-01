East Bengal’s future looks uncertain post Alejandro Menendez’s departure

While Mohun Bagan have secured their future after merging with deep pocketed RPSG Group, East Bengal will soon lose their investors…

It is a contrasting picture when one looks at Kolkata maidan at the moment. While everything is going right at the Green and Maroons, the Red and Golds look gloomy and depressing.

The new decade has brought new hope for the Mohun Bagan fans. The future looks bright for them as the club has entered a merger with ATK and will be plying their trade in the country’s top tier, Indian Super League (ISL), from the upcoming season.

At present, Mohun Bagan are at the top of the I-League table and are on a six-unbeaten streak which includes their derby triumph over rivals East Bengal in their last outing.

Cut to East Bengal and the picture completely changes. The team is struggling on the seventh position in I-League with three back to back defeats. Head coach Alejandro Menendez has resigned from his post after derby debacle and their investors Quess Corp are set to leave the club after the present season.

The scene, though, was exactly opposite a year back. Bagan were struggling due to financial crisis and their future looked grey. The Red and Golds, on other hand, had just welcomed Quess Corp as their new investors and had on board a former Real Madrid Castilla manager as their head coach. The team had finished second in the I-League table, just a point less than champions Chennai City FC.

Things have changed agonisingly in the Red and Gold camp in just one year.

The club is trying to pick up the pieces, however. New signings have been brought in and Alejandro Menendez’s former assistant coach Mario Rivera is set to take over at the club as the new head coach. But it will be a tough ask of Rivera to get the club challenging for the title this season.

East Bengal fans have waited 16 years for the coveted I-League trophy and that wait is likely to continue. There is also some uncertainty over whether the club will join their rivals in the top tier of Indian football next season.

All in all, East Bengal's centenary year is turning into an uncertain season.