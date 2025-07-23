This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
EA Sports FC 26 licensed leagues and teamsEA Sports
Nisanth V Easwar

EA Sports FC 26: Full list of teams, competitions & licenses on the game

EA FC

Explore the full list of licensed teams, leagues, and stadiums in EA SPORTS FC 26.

EA Sports FC 26 is set to redefine football gaming once again, bringing unmatched authenticity and depth with a vast lineup of licensed teams, competitions, and stadiums.

Building on the strong foundation of EA Sports FC 25, this year’s edition goes even bigger with 20,000+ players across 750+ clubs and national teams in more than 120+ stadiums and 35+ leagues, including expanded women’s football content and exclusive licenses to the world’s most prestigious competitions.

Whether you're competing for glory in the UEFA Champions League, battling it out in domestic leagues like the Premier League or LaLiga, or exploring the women’s club and international scene, FC 26 delivers the most immersive and realistic experience yet.

Here’s everything you need to know about the licenses, leagues, clubs, and competitions available in EA Sports FC 26.

EA Sports FC 26 confirmed leagues and competitions

EA SPORTS FC 26 offers an unparalleled breadth of authentic football competitions, representing every corner of the global game. Whether you're leading a Premier League title charge, chasing continental glory in the UEFA Champions League, or guiding a South American giant through the CONMEBOL Libertadores, the game delivers fully licensed experiences at every level. The addition of top-tier women’s leagues like the Barclays WSL, Liga F, and the Frauen-Bundesliga continues to expand representation and realism.

With over 35 domestic leagues and dozens of international tournaments included, FC 26 ensures that players can immerse themselves in both the men’s and women’s games with broadcast-style presentation, official kits, real stadiums, and authentic matchday atmospheres. This commitment to global authenticity cements EA SPORTS FC 26 as the definitive football simulation experience.

RegionCompetitionTeams
EuropeUEFA Champions LeagueAll qualified clubs
EuropeUEFA Europa LeagueAll qualified clubs
EuropeUEFA Conference LeagueAll qualified clubs
EuropeUEFA Super CupWinners of UEFA competitions
EnglandPremier League20 clubs
EnglandEFL (Championship, League One, League Two)all 72 member clubs
SpainLALIGA20 clubs
GermanyBundesliga18 clubs
ItalySerie AAll Serie A clubs
FranceLigue 1All Ligue 1 clubs
USMajor League Soccer (MLS)30 clubs
South AmericaCONMEBOL LibertadoresRiver Plate, Boca Juniors, Flamengo, Corinthians and more
South AmericaCONMEBOL SudamericanaAll qualified clubs
South AmericaCONMEBOL RecopaChampions of Libertadores & Sudamericana
EnglandWomen's Super League12 teams
SpainLiga F16 teams
GermanyFrauen-Bundesliga14 teams
FranceArkema Première Ligue12 teams
EuropeUEFA Women's Champions LeagueAll qualified clubs
North AmericaNational Women's Soccer League14 teams
PortugalLiga PortugalTBC
BelgiumBelgian Pro LeagueTBC
NetherlandsEredivisieTBC
ArgentinaLiga Profesional de FútbolTBC
Saudi LeagueSaudi LeagueTBC
South KoreaK LeagueTBC
ChinaChinese Super LeagueTBC
AustraliaA-LeagueTBC
RomaniaLiga 1TBC
PolandEkstraklasaTBC
AustriaAustrian BundesligaTBC
SwitzerlandSwiss Super LeagueTBC
DenmarkSuperligaTBC
ScotlandScottish PremiershipTBC
IrelandSSE Airtricity League Premier DivisionTBC
SwedenAllsvenskanTBC
NorwayEliteserienTBC
Germany3. LigaTBC

Which stadiums will be available in EA Sports FC 26?

Authentic stadiums are a crucial part of the matchday immersion in EA SPORTS FC 26, helping replicate the atmosphere, architecture, and culture of world football. The game features over 120 real-world venues, spanning major European leagues, international competitions, women’s football, and clubs from North and South America. While only a handful have been officially confirmed, EA's extensive licensing agreements allow fans to step into many of the world’s most iconic stadiums.

CountryStadium Name
EnglandAmerican Express Stadium
EnglandAnfield
EnglandThe City Ground
EnglandCraven Cottage
EnglandElland Road
EnglandEmirates Stadium
EnglandEtihad Stadium
EnglandGoodison Park
EnglandGtech Community Stadium
EnglandKing Power Stadium
EnglandLondon Stadium
EnglandMolineux Stadium
EnglandOld Trafford
EnglandPortman Road
EnglandSelhurst Park
EnglandStadium of Light
EnglandSt. James’ Park
EnglandSt. Mary’s Stadium
EnglandStamford Bridge
EnglandTottenham Hotspur Stadium
EnglandTurf Moor
EnglandVilla Park
EnglandVitality Stadium
EnglandJoie Stadium
SpainCivitas Metropolitano
SpainColiseum
SpainEstadio ABANCA-Balaídos
SpainEstadio Benito Villamarín
SpainEstadio de Gran Canaria
SpainEstadio de la Cerámica
SpainEstadio de Mendizorroza
SpainEstadio de Montilivi
SpainEstadio de Vallecas
SpainEstadio El Sadar
SpainEstadio Jose Zorrilla
SpainEstadio Mestalla
SpainEstadio San Mamés
SpainEstadio Santiago Bernabéu
SpainMunicipal de Butarque
SpainRamon Sanchez-Pizjuan
SpainReale Arena
SpainStage Front Stadium
SpainVisit Mallorca Estadi
GermanyAllianz Arena
GermanyBayArena
GermanyBORUSSIA-PARK
GermanyDeutsche Bank Park
GermanyEuropa-Park Stadion
GermanyMEWA Arena
GermanyMHP Arena
GermanyMillerntor-Stadion
GermanyPreZero Arena
GermanyRed Bull Arena
GermanySignal Iduna Park
GermanyStadion An der Alten Försterei
GermanyVolkswagen Arena
GermanyVonovia Ruhrstadion
GermanyWeserstadion
GermanyWWK Arena
FranceDecathlon Stadium
FranceGroupama Stadium
FranceOrange Velodrome
FranceParc des Princes
FranceStade Bollaert-Delelis
ItalyAllianz Stadium
ItalyBluenergy Stadium
PortugalEstadio do SL Benfica
PortugalEstádio do Dragão
PortugalEstádio José Alvalade
UkraineDonbass Arena
NetherlandsDe Kuip
NetherlandsJohan Cruijff ArenA
NetherlandsPhilips Stadion
CanadaBC Place Stadium
USABMO Stadium
USADignity Health Sports Park
USALumen Field
USAMercedes-Benz Stadium
USAProvidence Park
USARed Bull Arena (New York)
EnglandWembley Stadium

