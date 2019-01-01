Drogba backs Mane to win Ballon d'Or after superlative year

The Senegal star was a Champions League winner and Golden Boot recipient in 2019 and the former Chelsea great has tipped him for the major honour

Didier Drogba has backed Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to beat out tough competition and claim the 2019 Ballon d'Or later this year following an excellent season for club and country.

The Senegal international was named as part of the 30-man shortlist for the individual honour earlier this month following a standout 12 months.

He was a member of the Reds squad that lifted the Champions League in Madrid and missed out on the Premier League title by a point, while he was also a recipient of the Golden Boot for his haul in the top flight.

At international level, Mane also helped the Teranga Lions to the final of the African Cup of Nations in Egypt earlier this year.

Former Chelsea star Drogba came fourth when nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2007 and will also present the award on December 2 when it is handed out.

Former Liberia international George Weah is the only previously African player to have claimed the honour, while Samuel Eto'o came third in 2005 while playing for Barcelona.

Speaking to Paris Match, Drogba stated that he felt it could be time for another African player to follow in Weah's footsteps and backed former Southampton star Mane to be the man to do so.

"For the CAN, the Champions League, and the championship," the Ivorian said when asked why the 27-year-old was favourite. "What he does in the Premier League, very few players are able to do it."

Further asked if he felt Mane could succeed Weah, Drogba added: "Yes it is possible, but it would have been possible well before.

"There are many players who have well represented the African continent, like Samuel Eto'o.

"What is a pity is that when we talk about African player, we talk about the continent, we do not speak of a country. We will never say Kylian Mbappe represents the European continent. It is a small shift that is present.

"But to return to the question, it would be really nice [if] Sadio or even Mohamed Salah continue to raise their level of play to hope to win this trophy."