Drake, Rosalia & now the Rolling Stones! Barcelona to wear special shirt featuring iconic rock band's logo in upcoming Clasico as part of Spotify shirt sponsorship agreement

Barcelona will wear a special shirt featuring the logo of the Rolling Stones in the October's Clasico against Real Madrid.

Concept part of Spotify sponsorship agreement

Promotes Rolling Stones' new album

Drake and Rosalia featured during last term's Clasicos

WHAT HAPPENED? Catalan news outlet RAC1 report that Barca will feature the Stones' famous 'tongue and lips' logo in this season's first Clasico. Barca and Madrid are slated to meet on the last weekend in October, the week after the band releases its 24th studio album, 'Hackney Diamonds'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The concept is part of the club's shirt and stadium sponsorship deal with Spotify and follows similar promotions during last season's meetings with Real Madrid. Rapper Drake's owl logo featured on the front of the famous Blaugrana in October's Clasico, while singer Rosalia's album 'Motomami' fronted the shirts in the pairs' March clash.

Limited editions of shirts featuring Rosalia's motif sold strongly in the Barcelona club stores. A repeat of that feat with the iconic Stones' 'tongue and lips' design would prove good news for a club in dire need of new streams of income.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Barca will be hoping to get plenty of satisfaction out of their upcoming home triple-header of games against Real Betis, Royal Antwerp and Celta Vigo.