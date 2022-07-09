DR Congo’s Muleka delighted to join Turkish champions Besiktas

The African player has moved from the bottom to the top of the Turkish league

Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder Jackson Muleka is happy to be living the dream after sealing a transfer to Turkish Super Lig champions Besiktas on Friday.

Signed by Belgium’s Standard Liege from TP Mazembe in 2020, Muleka spent the last half of the 2021-22 season in Turkey with Kasimpasa where he impressed by scoring 12 goals while providing four assists, attracting interest from a number of teams including English Championship side Burnley and Besiktas.

Burnley were, however, unable to tie up the £3.5m fee that Standard Liege were demanding for the player, who would have linked up with international teammate Samuel Bastien at Turf Moor, and it was Besiktas who won the race for the 22-year-old.

"I am very happy and excited. I signed for Besiktas, a very big club,” said Muleka, who will now play with former Burnley striker Wout Weghorst in Turkey.

“I thank God. I am living one of the most special days of my life. I hope it pays off with performance on the field. I'll show everyone,” he added.

"I am looking forward to the day when I will appear in front of our fans. Every player wants to experience this intense atmosphere. I came here as an opponent [with Kasimpasa]. Now, I will feel that supporter behind me. After Besiktas' interest in me emerged, they sent me a message of support, especially on Instagram.”

"Now it's my turn. I will respond to their support and interest by doing my best and making them happy. I have already experienced this atmosphere with my own eyes. The atmosphere on the day I played against Besiktas was very impressive. Therefore, I did not have to ask or question anyone. There was the atmosphere here, the size of the club and the community, and my knowledge of its history."

Capped seven times for DR Congo who he has scored three goals for, Muleka was the revelation of the January transfer window as his goals helped Kasimpasa avoid relegation, having finished 14th in the 21-team league with 46 points, six ahead of the relegation zone.

He will now swap relegation fights with title challenges with Besiktas, who won an intense league challenge by pipping Galatasaray by just goal difference, after finishing on 84 points each, while Fenerbahce were third two points behind.