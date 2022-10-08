Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Lineups and LIVE updates

Dortmund and Bayern both have 15 points. But who will win this season's first Der Klassiker?

As shocking as it may sound, neither of Borussia Dortmund or Bayern Munich are one of the top two teams in the Bundesliga table going into the first Der Klassiker of the season.

Dortmund have been a bit inconsistent, winning three and losing two games out of their previous five. They are 5th in the table due to an inferior goal different. However, they have gotten two wins on the trot, and had an emphatic win over Sevilla in the Champions League, which should mean that they are good stead.

Bayern, however, have had a mediocre start to the league by their standards. Julian Nagelsmann has been uninspiring as the coach lately, with the Bavarians managing just one win from the last five games.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups

Dortmund XI (4-3-3): Meyer; Sule, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Emre Can, Bellingham, Ozcan; Brandt, Malen, Moukoko

Bayern XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, de Ligt, Davies; Sabitzer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Mane; Gnabry

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates

Dortmund and Bayern's upcoming Serie A fixtures

Dortmund will have three more games to play in October: Union Berlin (away, 16th October), Stuttgart (home, 22nd October), and Eintracht Frankfurt (away, 29th October).

Meanwhile, Nagelsmann & Co. will have their task cut out for the rest of this month against Freiburg (home, 16th October), Hoffenheim (away, 22nd October), and Mainz (home, 29th October).