Dortmund issue statement after fans breach coronavirus rules to celebrate derby win over Schalke

Supporters gathered in their masses outside BVB's training ground following their victory at the Veltins-Arena at the weekend

Borussia Dortmund have issued a statement after seeing their fans breach coronavirus rules to celebrate their derby win over Schalke.

Dortmund thrashed Schalke 4-0 at the Veltins-Arena on Saturday, moving to within six points of fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga standings in the process.

A large number of supporters flouted social distancing protocols while gathering outside of BVB's training facility to revel in the final result, while the players also joined in the celebrations from the safety of the team bus, with the club now promising to take swift action in order to avoid any repeat incidents.

What was said?

An official statement on Dortmund's website reads: "With all the understandable joy of winning the derby, there were public violations of the coronavirus rules during the team's return to the training ground last night, which will not be tolerated.

"Around 150-200 fans cheered the team outside the training ground, some of whom were not wearing masks and observing social distancing guidelines. Players celebrated with the fans – without leaving the bus – and in the exuberance some even filmed it.

"We can only apologise and promise to talk to the police and all those involved very soon about how such scenes can be completely ruled out in public in future."

How did Dortmund beat Schalke?

Dortmund halted a two-match winless run by putting the Bundesliga's bottom club to the sword, with Jadon Sancho firing home an unstoppable strike to open the scoring in the 42nd minute after the home side were caught in possession while trying to play out from the back.

Erling Haaland doubled the visitors' account just before the interval, producing an outstanding bicycle kick after meeting a pinpoint Sancho cross that flew past the helpless Ralf Fahrmann in the Schalke net.

Raphael Guerreiro put BVB 3-0 up on the hour as he steered the ball into the far corner after racing onto a neat Marco Reus cut-back, and Haaland rounded off a comfortable win for Edin Terzic's side when he tapped in after great work from Jude Bellingham 11 minutes from time.

What's next?

Dortmund will now look ahead to a home fixture against Arminia Bielefeld next Saturday, which comes three days before they take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

Schalke, meanwhile, are due back in Bundesliga action away at Stuttgart next weekend as they continue to try and avoid relegation amid a nightmare campaign that has garnered just one win from 22 games so far.

