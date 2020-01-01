Dortmund activate €25m purchase clause for Can

The Bundesliga side have decided to tie their temporary signing down to a long-term contract after just two-and-a-half weeks

Borussia Dortmund have made Emre Can's loan deal permanent, signing the midfielder on a four-year contract for a reported €25m (£20.8m/$27m) fee.

Can has made just two Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund since signing on loan from reigning Serie A champions Juventus on transfer deadline day in January, but he has impressed sufficiently for the club to make his temporary switch a permanent one.

The midfielder scored a stunning long-range goal on his debut in a 4-3 loss against former side Bayer Leverkusen, before starring in a 4-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt, playing just over an hour.

