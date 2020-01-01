'Don't judge Alpha Ssali after Hippos call-up' - Proline FC's Kasule

The young midfielder is part of the team that has reached the Cecafa U20 final in Tanzania

Proline FC chairman Mujib Kasule insists Alpha Ssali, who is a son to renowned musician Musa Ssali, commonly referred to as Bebe Cool, was included in the Uganda U20 team because he deserved it and it is not because of anything else.

The youngster has been unfairly criticized owing to his father's political stance and the administrator has told-off those criticizing the player, saying he does not deserve criticism.

"Alpha is judged because his father Bebe Cool took a certain line of politics which is hated by some of the people, so they transfer that anger over him and so his son," Kasule said.

"But that’s wrong in human nature because this is just a child who has a totally different thinking from that of his father according to us who know him."

The experienced administrator has gone on and revealed some of the details of the background of the Hippos player.

"Bebe Cool brought Alpha when he was three and a half years old. He wanted him to be a footballer, not a musician, just like any parent, he also had a dream," Kasule added.

"We wish our children the best, no parent wants his mistakes, conflicts, and differences with other people to be judged against his child.

"Alpha is now 16 and as we talk now, he is the team captain of Proline FC U17 team and he has been playing in the U17 league since when he was 13 years."

The midfielder was promoted to the Proline senior team and Kasule said it is because the player is on the right path of development.

"Another thing, in April this year, we promoted Alpha to the senior team, and promoting someone in the senior team, it doesn’t mean that he is so exceptional but it means that he is on the right development path, so he deserves to be given a chance to go on with learning," he continued.

"So, it is not an accident to be on the U20 squad and it is not about his father, he fits to be there, it was not about ‘bribe’ because no one bribed us to promote him."



