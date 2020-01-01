'Don't give up!' - Inter boss Conte makes plea amid coronavirus emergency in Italy

The Nerrazzurri boss shared a message via the club's social media channel as Italy struggle to cope with the Covid-19 outbreak

Inter head coach Antonio Conte has issued a plea for people to stay home and respect the rules amid the ongoing coronavirus emergency in Italy.

Outside of China, Italy has been the hardest hit by the virus – named COVID-19 – with more than 1,400 deaths recorded from at least 21,100 cases.

The global pandemic has forced the postponement of all sport, including Serie A, until April 3 in Italy, where the country is in lockdown with all shops except food stores and pharmacies closing.

"Please stay home and respect the rules," Conte said in a video message posted via Inter's official channels.

"That's the only way to confront this emergency.

"It's a difficult and tough moment but if we stick together, we'll get through it. Don't give up!"

| MESSAGE



Coach Conte's message: we will get through this by staying united, #TogetherAsATeam



The biggest battles are won together. You can make a donation here https://t.co/VV0lYco83Y pic.twitter.com/yPCB98LYXI — Inter (@Inter_en) March 14, 2020

Conte is in isolation, along with his Inter team, after coming into contact with Juventus defender Daniele Rugani – who contracted coronavirus.

Rugani was the first Serie A player to test positive for COVID-19, which has spread alarmingly quickly in the country, while Manolo Gabbiadini is among a number of Sampdoria players to contract the virus.

Juventus beat Inter 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium on March 8 in a behind closed doors fixture, which ensured that the reigning Italian champions remain on course to retain their crown.

The Bianconeri are top of the Serie A standings by a single point ahead of Lazio after 26 fixtures, with Inter now nine points off the pace in third.

It is not yet known when the 2019-20 campaign will resume, with a number of major European leagues now thought to be considering the complete cancellation of the season as efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus continue.