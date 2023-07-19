Donny van de Beek discusses the mental challenges during his injury lay-off and his goalscoring return for Manchester United against Lyon.

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Ajax midfielder Van de Beek spoke about the mentally difficult period he faced during his injury lay-off and making a successful return to the pitch with United. He scored the opener in Wednesday's pre-season friendly game against Lyon with a well taken volley from inside the box.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was great. My first game after six months and I don't have to tell you that after such an injury it was such a mentally difficult period for me and my family. To be back on the pitch was great and of course, it is nice if you score a goal but that's not the most important thing," said the 26-year-old in his post-match comments.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van de Beek signed with the Red Devils three years ago and has been an outcast in the side, spending some time on loan at Everton as well. The midfielder played less than 200 league minutes last season and didn't score a single goal.

His return to the pitch on Wednesday was adorned with a sweet volley to score United's only goal in their friendly against Lyon. His celebration highlighted the relief for the player who has been struggling with game time and injuries for a couple of seasons now.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils are will travel to USA to face Arsenal in their next pre-season friendly.