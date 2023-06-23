Done deal! Newcastle to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan on six-year deal in record deal worth €70m

- Newcastle set to sign Sandro Tonali
- Magpies spending €70m (£60m/$76m) to sign the player
- Newcastle returned to Champions League this season
WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies have agreed on a deal with AC Milan to sign their midfielder Sandro Tonali on a six-year deal according to Fabrizio Romano. The report further adds that Tonali will be earning a salary of €7m per year until 2029 and €2m in add-ons. The deal is a record sale for an Italian player.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Magpies have been chasing the Italian for a long time now and had initially placed a bid of €50m (£43m/$55m) which was not entertained by the Italian giants. They later increased their offer which tempted Milan to sell the 23-year-old.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The Italian international appeared in 48 matches for Milan in all competitions where he scored two goals and provided 10 assists. He could prove to be a valuable addition to Eddie Howe's squad ahead of a return to the Champions League in 2023-24.
WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? Newcastle may now aim to make some signings in the attack with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane being linked with a move back to the Premier League.