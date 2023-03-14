'I don't miss Barcelona at all' - Gerard Pique 'didn't feel important' at Camp Nou and has no regrets over retirement decision

Gerard Pique has insisted that he doesn't miss Barcelona while admitting that he "didn't feel important" towards the end of his time at Camp Nou.

Pique insists he doesn't miss Barcelona

Didn't feel important anymore at Camp Nou

Has no regrets over retirement decision

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Spain defender chose to hang up his boots in November 2022 after falling behind the likes of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen in the Barca pecking order under Xavi. Pique has now opened up on his decision to retire after 15 years in the senior squad at Camp Nou that saw him win 30 trophies.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I quit for a number of reasons. I had always said that when I didn't enjoy it and didn't feel important I would leave. I didn't feel as important as I did I had heard throughout my career and it made me feel bad," The 36-year-old said in an interview with RAC1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pique returned to Camp Nou to watch Barca's Europa League knockout play-off tie against Manchester United, but when quizzed on whether he misses playing for the club, he replied: "Not at all, not a bit. I'm very, very well. I have more time than before. I see Barça sometimes when I can, but I don't miss it at all. It was a deliberate decision, even if it seemed to be taken in the heat of the moment. I thought it was the most appropriate after weeks of thinking about it and I don't regret it."

WHAT NEXT? Pique is now involved in his own seven-a-side celebrity football competition named Kings League, with former superstars such as Ronaldinho, Iker Casillas, Kun Aguero and Xavier Hernandez also taking part.