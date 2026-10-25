'They don't like playing with him' - Jamie Carragher insists Manchester United players are glad Bruno Fernandes was dropped

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Jamie Carragher believes several Manchester United stars are secretly relieved that Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes. The former defender insists that the constant on-pitch complaining from the talented playmaker has alienated his peers, leading to a fractured dressing room atmosphere that the manager is now desperately trying to fix ahead of a crucial clash today.

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Carrick makes a bold decision

Following a disastrous 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como in midweek, Fernandes publicly criticised Carrick and his defensive tactics. Consequently, the manager dropped him for the crucial clash against Bournemouth today.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher weighed in on the controversy: "He is Manchester United’s best player, we can’t get away from that, PFA Player of the Year last year," Carragher noted. "Carrick had to make a stand, I think we all agree on that, but the ones they’ve put in there, they need a result."





Frustrations inside the dressing room

Carragher explained why the absence of Fernandes might actually help Manchester United. He said: "You’re hoping actually, 'Could this bring us together as a group?', because there’s no doubt about it, even though he’s the best player, there will be a lot of people who don’t actually like playing with him in the Manchester United team because he’s permanently throwing his arms up at people. He’s basically saying, 'You aren’t good enough to play with me', that’s basically what we see from Fernandes a lot when things aren’t going right for Manchester United."

Protecting the club image

Carrick claimed the captain was dropped for "pure football" reasons, but Carragher completely dismissed the explanation. "Unfortunately for supporters, most people in football are terrible liars and in that job you have to lie unfortunately," Carragher noted.

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"The manager doesn’t come out and say what he really thinks about his players and players don’t really say what they think about the manager’s tactics or the teams he’s picked. He’s come out and been brutally honest and you just can’t do it. We all know that. It’s almost a code of conduct. Inside a football club, you’re almost trying to present this front that everything is better than what it is on the inside and that’s what it is."

What lies ahead for the team

Carragher outlined what Manchester United must do next: "So hopefully the players in that dressing room stick together and that’s what they’ll need today, they’ll need the support as well because confidence is low. They need to start well and actually enjoy playing football with each other and if things aren’t going well or someone gives a couple of passes away, they get together, keep encouraging people and pushing people on." Manchester United now face immense pressure to unite.