Dominic Ayella: KCCA FC unveil youngster from academy

The former league champions have once again promoted a player from their academy ahead of the new season

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) have once again kept faith in the academy after promoting Dominic Ayella to the senior team ahead of the new season.

The 18-year-old striker, who is currently a student at Masaka Secondary School was unveiled by the Lugogo giants on Sunday.

In a classy unveiling ceremony, Ayella, who was scouted by KCCA during the 2019 Copa Coca Cola tournament, was driven in a blue Mercedes Benz with customised number plates, all the way to Lugogo Stadium, where he changed into the yellow jersey and kicked the ball around the stadium.

“It is time to welcome another signing [Dominic Ayella],” the former Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions wrote on their social media pages.

Ayella has also responded after signing the deal by stating: “I am very happy to have signed for KCCA, looking forward to great memories and winning titles.

“Every finish line is the beginning of a new race...time for real football now!”

KCCA under coach Mike Mutebi has always banked on players from their academy, whom they promote to the senior team at each and every transfer window.

Ayella becomes the club’s eighth signing after Denis Iguma, Charles “Neymar” Lwanga, Italian midfielder Stefano Mazengo Loro, Ashraf Mugume, Brian Aheebwa, and Andrew Samson Kigozi.

In a recent interview, coach Mutebi revealed his main intention was to sign players below 20 years of age because he wants to groom players that can stick at the club for a long time.

“We are interested in players who are in their early 20s because we want to groom players that can stay at the club for some time,” Mutebi told the club’s official website.

“The idea is to give the players long term contracts to keep the team stable if we are to compete at the top level.

“We want to have at least three players in each position and competing at the top level if we are going to meet our goal to compete at the top level especially on the continent.

“When we suffered injuries last season especially with the core of the team, we did not have able replacements. But now that we have at least two to three players in every position I am quite sure we shall compete at the top-level next term.

“I am signing players who I know have potential and who are young and hungry to adapt to the modern way of playing the game the game.”

KCCA will represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup while Vipers SC, who were declared champions for the last campaign, will take part in the Champions League.