Dodoma Jiji hold Azam FC, Ihefu FC shock Tanzania Prisons

The Ice-cream Makers squandered an opportunity to narrow the gap to Simba SC who moved above them courtesy of two previous wins

Azam FC failed to close in on Simba SC after drawing 2-2 against Dodoma Jiji in a Mainland Premier League encounter on Thursday.

Prince Dube and Obrey Chirwa scored for the Ice-cream Makers as the hosts found the back of the net with strikes from Seif Karihe and Jabir Anuary.

Dube scored in the second minute and Azam could not double the lead while Dodoma Jiji could not get an equaliser for the remaining minutes of the first half.

The hosts finally got an equaliser in the 71st minute via Karihe before Anuary doubled the lead six minutes later. Azam had to wait until the fifth minute of added time for Chirwa to head home the equaliser and ensure the rivals shared the points.

Dube's strike saw him equal Meddie Kagere's tally of 11 goals although the Simba striker has played fewer games. John Bocco of Simba is third with 10 goals while Danny Lyanga of JKT, Ruvu Shooting's Fully Mugunga and Meshack Abraham of Gwambina FC all have eight goals.

Azam's Iddy Selemani and his teammate Ayoub Lyanga have scored seven goals, so have Clatous Chama of Simba, Adam Adam of JKT Tanzania, Kagera Sugar's Yusuph Mhilu, and Karihe.

Luis Miquissone of Simba, Yacouba Sogne of Yanga SC and Chris Mugalu of Simba - who have enjoyed regular minutes recently - have scored six goals each.

As Dube moved up the scorers' chart, Azam will remain third after drawing a second game in five games. Yanga are on top with 57 points and Simba are behind with two fewer points.

Meanwhile, struggling Ihefu FC stunned Tanzania Prisons by picking a 1-0 win in the second Premier League game of the day.

Raphael Daud scored in the sixth minute and the hosts held onto the goal to ensure they won.

They are above Mbeya City and Mwadui FC who are 17th and 18th respectively although the latter team has played one more game. The loss saw Tanzania Prisons fail to move above Polisi Tanzania as they recorded a second loss in five games.