Dodoma Jiji FC seal promotion to Tanzania Mainland League

Gwambina FC are the other team who will be dining with the big boys in the 2020/21 campaign

Dodoma Jiji have been promoted to the Tanzania Mainland League and will now be part of 16 teams in the 2020/21 campaign.

The Dodoma-based side won promotion to the top tier after a 2-0 win over Iringa United FC.

In the match played at Jamhuri Stadium, the hosts opened the scoring after just five minutes when Jabir Anuary managed to find the back of the net. It was a goal which gave the home fans a reason to cheer their players.

More teams

The visitors did their best to get the equalizer but good defending from the hosts prevented them from getting it.

In the 32nd minute, Mcha Khamis doubled the advantage to break the hearts of the few travelling fans.

The result ensured Dodoma finished top of Zone A with 51 points, sealing automatic promotion to the top tier. They managed to win 16 matches out of the 22 played, drawing three and losing three.

Second-placed Ihefu also finished with the same number of points after defeating Cosmopolitan 3-0 in another second-tier game played at Highlands Estate Grounds in Mbarali but had an inferior goal difference.

While Dodoma had a goal difference of 26, Ihefu had 22 and now they will have to try and work harder next season for promotion.

Dodoma Jiji now joins Gwambina FC who had qualified earlier. The Mwanza-based side were promoted on June 27 after their hard-fought 1-0 win against Pamba.

The club was only founded one year ago, and earned promotion with two matches to spare when they managed to get 44 points from 20 matches. The second-placed Geita Gold had 10 points fewer than the FDL Group B champions.

The 2020/21 Tanzania top tier will have 16 teams as opposed to the current 20.

Singida United have been relegated already. They have collected just 15 points from the 34 matches and have managed to win just three matches, with six draws and 25 losses.

Article continues below

Others who are in the red zone as well are Mtibwa Sugar, Ndanda FC, Lipuli FC and Mbao. Six teams will be relegated this season, with two joining the top-tier.

