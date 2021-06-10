Doctor Khumalo: Bafana Bafana 'boys don’t deserve to be wearing the jersey'

The east African side had dominated the first half - in terms of scoring without a reply as well as the numerous goalscoring chances they created

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfielder Doctor Khumalo was unconvinced by the national team which started in the 3-2 win against Uganda in a friendly match on Thursday night at the Orlando Stadium.

It had not been looking good for South Africa when they went into the break 0-1 down having failed to register an attempt on goal to the eight chances the Ugandans had to score.

While the Bafana Bafana technical team under new coach Hugo Broos had been looking to usher in a more youthful side, they were also forced into making some late changes to the squad due to the unavailability of several senior players.

Commenting on his capacity as an SABC3 studio analyst at the half time interval, Khumalo acknowledged the challenges the coaching staff have faced, but also felt there were some players who may not be comfortable enough stepping up from club to international level.

"Each player that they call into the team, he has to be ready. But they are not ready," the former Kaizer Chiefs playmaker said.

"Not everybody is for the national team, that I can guarantee you. This is a true reflection of some of the boys don’t deserve to be wearing the jersey.

"And I'm not trying to be funny or clever, I've experienced it while still playing.

Article continues below

"When you look at, there is nothing that points to the three moments of the game, which is attack, defence, transition," he said of the opening half performance.

After a disappointing first stanza, South Africa improved markedly after the break and an Evidence Makgopa brace as well as a Bongokuhle Hlongwane strike got them 3-1 up before the Cranes pulled back a goal in the dying minutes in Soweto.

Both the half time substitutes, Baroka FC marksman Makgopa and Maritzburg United striker Thabiso Kutumela, who replaced Denwin Farmer and Nkosinathi Sibisi, made a big impact.