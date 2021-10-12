Do Ethiopia wins paper over Bafana Bafana cracks?

There were again elements of fortune when Bafana Bafana beat Ethiopia in a World Cup qualifier, this time at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Ultimately, coach Hugo Broos and his men must be praised, because after four games, they top a tough Group G, with 10 points, one above Ghana.

However, with six points still to play for, Bafana cannot afford any slip-ups. If they are to make it through to the final playoff match against one of the other nine group winners, South Africa may want to address some of their frailties, before they get exposed.

Because if Ethiopia had not been wasteful over both matches, the situation for Broos and his charges could be markedly different.

Certainly, the chances were there for the visitors - both on Saturday, and again in Soweto - as too often, holes appeared in the SA rearguard.

Getaneh Kebede was especially guilty on Tuesday and should have netted at least two goals. Not only that, but he also put the ball in his own net for what turned out to be Bafana's winner.

The point being, there have been some elements of South Africa riding their luck in both games, and at some stage, it could catch up with them.

For one thing, they still have to play Ghana in Ghana. And Zimbabwe will be anything but walkovers, even when playing them at home in South Africa.

Experience lacking?

Broos is getting results, and he can therefore say that his policy of youth is working. But that should not mean there is no room for improvement.

And it also shouldn't mean that there is no place for some experienced heads. Despite some exciting football from Bafana at times, an alarming amount of space and time was afforded to Ethiopia in dangerous positions over the last two games.

Broos has also shown some doubt in his central midfielders by replacing Saturday's partnership of Mothobi Mvala and Ethan Brooks with Njabulo Ngcobo and Yusuf Maart for the 1-0 win on Tuesday in Soweto.

All four midfielders have had moments of ups and downs, when perhaps a bit more consistency and old-fashioned doggedness would do. Someone like Mamelodi Sundowns warrior Andile Jali comes to mind.