Swallows FC interim coach Simo Dladla has claimed they had a plan heading into their Premier Soccer League fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns which he feels worked despite the team losing 3-0 on Sunday.

The defending champions continued their unbeaten run this campaign after goals from Pavol Safranko in the 29th minute, Neo Maema in the 78th minute, and Peter Shalulile in the 89th ensured that they emerged winners at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Despite the defeat, Dladla has maintained his team played according to his plan.

'I still feel our plan worked'

“Look we had a plan and I still have a feeling that the plan worked," Dladla told SuperSport TV.

“We wanted to close them down, close the spaces. We wanted to allow their centre-backs to play a little because we couldn't open up the middle of the park with the quality that they have.

“When we conceded the first goal it was one of those moments I told the guys to avoid. Playing where we just won the ball because they will come pressing.

"We know they press when they lose the ball. I spoke about breaking the first press. And then it led to the corner and then that led to a goal.”

On the first goal they conceded, Dladla said: “Disappointing to concede a goal like that especially when you have a plan in place that needs to be respected. The second goal I thought on the balance of play in the first half we created more chances than them.

“We were good on 1v 1s and on the break. Maybe three times we could have scored with better quality but it wasn't to be. Second half I told the guys not to lose the structure because the structure was working well.

“Until the second goal, we were doing really well. Kamo Mahlatsi was fouled in the build-up so the players stopped a little bit, they thought the ref was going to give it, and then the combination play they got the second goal.

“With the third goal, it's another cross. A loose bit of marking in the box. Shalulile was alone there. And those are the things that we need to work on going forward. In terms of chances I feel hard done by. I feel we deserved a goal or two in this game.

'Onyango kept them in the game'

“But ja with the quality of Sundowns, we couldn't score. The quality of Onyango. If it was another keeper it would have been a goal. I thought we moved the ball very well in terms of transition. I thought we were relentless in defence until the last goal, which is very disappointing because of a lapse in concentration.

“When the ball went over Langerman people were supposed to step up and get tighter.

“I know there's going to be some soul searching everywhere, from management to the technical team, to the playing staff. I know the international break will be used well by everyone. There are lots of positives to be taken out of this game. If you look at the other games we didn't create as many chances as today [Sunday].

“We're going to go home and do some soul searching and some decisions need to be taken. Obviously, when things are like this some decisions have to be taken.”