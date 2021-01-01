Djeumfa names Cameroon squad for Olympic play-off with Chile

The Central Africans are gearing up for next month's clash with their South American foes and the gaffer has invited 34 players

Cameroon women's coach Alain Djeumfa has invited 34 players for their Olympic intercontinental playoffs against Chile next month.

Having missed an automatic ticket to Tokyo 2021 at the expense of Zambia, the Lionesses must beat La Roja to seal their return to the showpiece for the first time since London 2012.

Ahead of the doubleheader in February, coach Djeumfa has named a 34-player squad, comprising of 22 home-based stars and 12 foreigners for the showdown with the South Americans.

In the 34-player list, four goalkeepers, 11 defenders, eight midfielders and 11 strikers are scheduled to feature in the final camp leading to the crucial clash with Jose Letelier's team.

The major returnee is Tenerife midfielder Feudjio Raissa, who will be making a return to the fold since October 2019, missing the duels against Cote d'Ivoire and Zambia due to a knee injury.

Besides CSKA Moscow's Aboudi Ouguene and Atletico Madrid's Ajara Nchout, Amazone's Ngah Manga and Catherine Mbengono, who tops the top-flight scoring chart, made the list.

According to the Cameroon Football Federation, (Fecafoot), the invited local players are expected to resume camp on Wednesday and will, later, be joined by their foreign counterparts.

The Africans are billed to square up against Chile in the first leg on February 18 in Yaounde before travelling to Santiago six days later.

Goalkeepers: Ongmaham Marthe (AWA FF), Bawou Ange (Louves Minproff), Biyina Michaelly (Eclair Filles De Sa’a), Ayangma Pauline (FC Ebolowa)

Defenders: Kouesse Magoumkoua (AWA FF), Edjangue Siliki (Ebolowa FC), Tsadja Dolores (Louves Minproff), Ndzana Collette (Eclair Filles De Sa’a), Nguiadem Kamdem (AWA FF), Mercy Ngah (Vision Sports FC Bamenda), Njolle Alvine (FC Minsk), Estelle Johnson (Sky Blue USA), Mambo Lame (GD Juan Grande – Spain)

Awona Marie (Reims – France), Mayi Kit Esther (Reims – France)

Midfielders: Omboudou Brigitte (Amazone FAP), Endalle Emilienne (Caiman Filles De Douala), Mefire Peka (Louves Minproff), Adama Raissa (Louves Minproff), Konda Natacha (FC Ebolowa), Meyong Menene (Louves Minproff), Feudjio Raissa ( Dranadilla Tenerife) Ngock Yango (Guingamp – France)

Forwards: Alexander Takounda (Eclair Filles De Sa’a), Ngah Manga (Amazone FAP), Lamine Mana (Amazone FAP), Ngo Back Batoum (Louves Minproff), Bengono Catherine (Amazone FAP), Djuka Chanelle (Tokyo University), Nkada Agnes (Pericuria Mixtafriol) – Spain, Akaba Michelle (Sochaux – France), Nchout Ajara (Atletico Madrid – Spain), Aboudi Onguene (CSKA Moscow – Russia)