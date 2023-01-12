Djenepo: 'I know my quality because I did it before' - Southampton star knocks Manchester City out of Carabao Cup

Moussa Djenepo inspired Southampton to a famous victory against Manchester City to set a date with Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semis.

Southampton dumped Man City out of Carabao Cup

Djenepo among the scorers

Mali international lauds team spirit in famous win

WHAT HAPPENED: Djenepo scored a beauty to help Southampton claim a 2-0 win against Manchester City and advance to the semi-finals.

He saw Stefan Ortega off his line and managed to beat him from 30-yards out to double the advantage after Sekou Mara's 23rd-minute opener.

The Eagle's attacker is delighted with his strike and underlined the importance of teamwork ahead of their next challenge in the last four.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are happy. We are happy because we played like a team, all together, with a good mentality," Djenepo said as quoted by the club's website.

"I think we deserved it because we worked hard for each other and we will continue this way.

"In football sometimes you have some moments up and some moments down but we control our moments when we are good and to make difference in good moments and bad moments I think we did well.

"I know my quality because I did it before. When I showed the movement of Sekou [Mara], I saw the goalkeeper was not on [his] line and I did it and it was good. But the most important is the win of the team. I’m happy for the team.

"I always work for the team. I know sometimes it’s really hard, sometimes it’s coming but if we work hard, we will always pay. We’re always ready to work hard."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Djenepo's goal on Wednesday was his first in all competitions from the 2021/22 season across all competitions.

In the ongoing campaign, he has featured in 11 Premier League matches managing one assist. He has played four Carabao Cup matches and scored one goal. The Mali international has also featured once in the FA Cup.

WHAT NEXT: After defeating Manchester City, Southampton will now play Newcastle United in a two-legged semi-final.