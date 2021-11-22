Trabzonspor recorded a 3-0 triumph over Gaziantep FK in Monday’s Turkish Super Lig match with Djaniny getting a goal and an assist.

Playing his 11th match of the 2021-22 campaign, the Cape Verde international put up an impressive showing to help the Black Sea Storm cruise to victory.

Unbeaten in their last ten matches in all competitions, Trabzonspor welcomed Erol Bulut’s men – who are still basking in the excitement of their victory over Kasımpasa last time out – to the Medical Park Stadium.

As it proved to be a rewarding evening for the hosts, they took the lead after 19 minutes when Abdulkadir Omur unleashed an unstoppable shot from a long-range free-kick.

The ball sailed into the top right corner of goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc.

Although GFK tried to restore parity almost immediately, the danger was averted by the hosts’ backline.

Nouha Dicko got on the end of a nice cross from Recep Niyaz but placed his close-range header well wide of the left post.

In the 42nd minute, Abdullah Avci’s men doubled their advantage through Djaniny who slotted the ball past Guvenc – profiting from a fine cross from Nigeria’s Anthony Nwakaeme.

In the first half that produced three goals, the Cape Verdean turned provider for Andreas Cornelius who scored on the stroke of half-time.

Referee Suat Arslanboga had disallowed the goal for an offside, nonetheless, the goal stood following the intervention of VAR.

The second half was not short of action but produced no goals as Gaziantep returned home with heads bowed low.

While man-of-the-match Djaniny was in action from start to finish alongside Guinea-Bissau’s Edgar Ie, Nigeria’s Nwakaeme was subbed off for Serkan Asan with three minutes left to play.

Elsewhere, Cote d’Ivoire’s Gervinho and Bengali-Fode Koita were not listed for action due to contrasting degrees of injuries.

For Gaziantep, Senegal’s Papy Djilobodji played all 90 minutes, Mali’s Nouha Dicko was subbed off for Alexander Merkel in the 72nd minute as Morocco’s Hamza Mendyl was brought on for Alin Tosca three minutes before the hour mark.

With this result, Trabzonspor remain at the summit of the Turkish top flight having garnered 33 points from 13 matches, while Gaziantep dropped to 14th with 15 points from the same number of outings.