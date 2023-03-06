'This was a disastrous moment' - David de Gea sends message to Man Utd fans after shipping SEVEN goals vs Liverpool

David de Gea admits results such as Manchester United’s 7-0 loss at Liverpool “shouldn’t happen”, with the Red Devils enduring a “disastrous moment”.

  • Red Devils crushed at Anfield
  • Heaviest Premier League defeat
  • Need to bounce back immediately

WHAT HAPPENED? The newly-crowned Carabao Cup winners were brought back down to earth with a bump at Anfield in their latest Premier League outing, suffering a history-making defeat at the hands of their fiercest rivals. Shipping seven goals without reply has seen United slip to their joint-heaviest defeat of all-time in competitive action, with Spanish goalkeeper De Gea conceding that the performance put in by Erik ten Hag’s side on Merseyside was unacceptable.

WHAT THEY SAID: De Gea has said in a message to fans posted on social media: “I know these message don’t sit well on such a day. This was a disastrous moment for us and these results shouldn’t happen, especially with the journey we are all on. We have a duty to this club, a responsibility to represent the badge but we have many opportunities to look ahead, many games coming fast and we have to lock our focus on these.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United held their own for much of the first-half against Liverpool, only to see Cody Gakpo break the deadlock in the 43rd minute. The Red Devils then suffered the most dramatic of second-half collapses as the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino got in on the act.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Bruno Fernandes of Man UnitedGetty ImagesManchester United Liverpool goal 2022-23GettyManchester United 2022-23Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? United suffered their joint-heaviest ever competitive defeat, alongside 7-0 losses to Wolves in December 1931, Aston Villa in December 1930 and Blackburn Rovers in April 1926.

WHAT NEXT? United will need to bounce back quickly from a humbling setback that has seen uncomfortable questions asked of senior figures, with Ten Hag’s men getting an opportunity to shake a Merseyside mauling from their system when they face Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday.

