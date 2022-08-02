Diogo Jota signs new five-year contract at Liverpool

The Portuguese forward has committed his future to the Merseyside club

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has signed a new five-year deal with the club, which will ensure that the Portugal international will now stay at Anfield until 2027. Jota has been rewarded for his fine form since joining Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and joins the likes of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in committing his long-term future to the club.

The 25-year-old netted 21 times in all competitions for the Reds last season, but he will face stiff competition for a place this term following the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

What has Jota said about his new contract?

Negotiations between Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward and Jota's agent Jorge Mendes progressed smoothly, allowing the striker to become the latest of Jurgen Klopp's squad to sign a new contract.

“Well, [I’m] really proud, I have to say,” he told Liverpool's official website. "Obviously since I arrived two years ago I established myself as an important player in this team – that’s what I wanted from the beginning.

“Now, signing a new long-term deal, it’s obviously from the club’s perspective proof of the belief in myself as a player. For me, obviously it’s really good to establish I’ll be here for a while.

“So, the beginning of a new season, let’s do it.”

What has Jota said about his recovery from injury?

Jota has been sidelined during pre-season with a hamstring injury picked up on international duty.

He has revealed that a return is still likely to be "a few weeks" away, adding: “Unfortunately for me I had an upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal.

"So I was coming back in this pre-season, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks, I would say.

“When you fight for everything, like we did last year, you just want to do it again and to do it better, because it’s possible.

“That drive is in me and I know it’s in my teammates and all the staff. We have everything to fight for those titles out there.”