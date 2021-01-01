Dinamo-BSUPC part ways with Banyana Banyana star Rhoda Mulaudzi

The Belarusian champions have ended ties with the South Africa international following the expiration of her contract

Belarusian Women's Premier League side Dinamo-BSUPC have parted ways with Rhoda Mulaudzi on mutual consent.

The Banyana Banyana striker joined Volodymyr Reva's team from South African side Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the 2020 summer.

Before her move to Minsk, she helped Sundowns Ladies to claim the maiden SNWL in April, and also won the best goalscorer award.

At Dinamo, she made a huge impact during her stay, inspiring her side to a domestic double, including winning its first league title.

During her 12-month spell, the 31-year-old star, who struggled for a regular playing time, scored eight goals and provided three assists in all her 15 appearances for the Belarusian champions.



Following the expiration of her contract with the 2020 league champions, the club has announced that her stay has come to an end.

"By agreement of the parties, forward Roda Mulaudzi will leave the Dynamo-BGUFK team," the club confirmed via its website on Thursday.



"In the 2020 season, Roda took part in 10 matches, scored 7 goals and gave 3 assists. This year, the footballer played in 5 matches and scored one goal.



"Football club "Dinamo-Minsk" thanks Roda for her work in the women's team and wishes her good luck in the continuation of her career."

Following her departure, she becomes the second South African star to have left the club, after Bambanani Mbane in January and she leaves behind compatriot defender Lebogang Ramalepe.

With her exit, Mulaudzi's future is uncertain following her last expedition abroad, after previously starring for Cypriot side Apollon Ladies, Canberra United in Australia and now Dinamo in Belarus.