Diego Simeone pleads for patience with Julian Alvarez as Atletico Madrid striker fluffs his lines in Barcelona defeat

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Diego Simeone has called for calm following Julian Alvarez's wasteful display in Atletico Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday evening. Despite providing an assist, the Argentine forward was guilty of squandering several high-quality chances against the club he reportedly tried to join during the summer transfer window.

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Early impact overshadowed by missed chances

Atletico Madrid saw their seven-game winning run in the league come to a halt following a 2-1 loss to leaders and reigning champions Barcelona at the Metropolitano. Alvarez heavily influenced the opening stages, setting up Giuliano Simeone for a 10th-minute breakthrough.

However, the Argentina international failed to capitalise on his own opportunities. He squandered a clear one-on-one, saw a subsequent effort saved, and later lifted a lob onto the roof of the net.

Barcelona ruthlessly punished that profligacy. Fermin Lopez equalised just before the break and fired home the winner in the 66th minute following a smart pass from Lamine Yamal, securing three points for the Catalan side.

Simeone defends misfiring forward

Despite the frustration, Simeone quickly defended his forward. The Atletico boss highlighted Alvarez's overall contribution against the club he courted earlier this year.

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"Julian had a good game," Simeone explained in his post-match press conference. "As well as the chances he had, he was also involved in several other attacking moves.

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"On top of setting up Giuliano's goal, he also delivered a cross for [an Alex] Baena [chance]. We all wanted him to get that goal, but we'll be patient with him because he's a great player.

"We love him and, if we're going to achieve what we want to achieve, we need Julian at his best - otherwise we won't get there."

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A performance lacking a clinical edge

Alvarez faced jeers from Atletico supporters earlier this season after apologising for his summer transfer desires. While he recently cemented his starting spot with two goals in five matches, Sunday's performance highlighted a broader lack of cutting edge for the hosts.

Simeone refused to criticise his squad, however, pointing to their dominant early spells. "It was an extraordinary performance," he added. "I cannot fault the players. It was the game we wanted to play, pressing well in the first half with good intensity.

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"On this occasion, we were not as clinical as we have been on other days. Barça are very good in that sense. They had fewer clear chances, but were clinical with the ones they had."

Ground to make up in title race

The defeat leaves Atletico Madrid sitting third in the table, five points adrift of Barcelona and trailing second-placed Real Madrid heading into the international break.

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Simeone must now ensure his side regains their scoring touch when club football returns. Rebuilding Alvarez’s confidence in front of goal will be vital if Atletico are to close the gap at the top of La Liga.