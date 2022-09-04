Did Van Gaal warn Timber off Man Utd move? Ajax defender addresses transfer gossip

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has responded to claims that he was talked out of a transfer to Manchester United by ex-Red Devils boss Louis van Gaal.

Versatile star was wanted by Red Devils

Ten Hag eager to put a reunion in place

New contract was signed in Amsterdam

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 21-year-old was targeted by the Red Devils as they sought to put a reunion in place with their new boss, Erik ten Hag. Interest from England was fended off, as Timber signed a new contract in Amsterdam, but the current coach of the Netherlands national team played no part in that saga.

WHAT THEY SAID: Timber has told AD of the rumours suggesting that he was warned off a switch to Old Trafford: “Many things that are written in the media are false. Like when people say that it was Louis van Gaal who told me not to go to Manchester United. He actually said I would make minutes there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United drafted alternative defensive options into their ranks during the summer window, with Lisandro Martinez making a move from Ajax while Tyrell Malacia joined from Feyenoord.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Timber did not seek advice from Van Gaal about United, fellow countryman Cody Gakpo of PSV – who was also heavily linked with the Red Devils – did. He has said: "I asked the national coach [Louis van Gaal] for advice. He thought I should follow my gut feeling, but also said that a transfer in a World Cup year would not really be ideal, also because of adjustment. I agreed with him."

WHAT NEXT FOR TIMBER? Timber will not be going anywhere for the foreseeable future as the fresh terms agreed over the summer are due to keep him tied to the reigning Eredivisie champions through to 2025.