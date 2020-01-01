‘Dias can handle the pressure & star for Man City’ – Dunne backing £62m centre-half to shine

The former Blues captain believes the latest addition to Pep Guardiola’s ranks will prove to be a shrewd one if patience is shown at the Etihad

Ruben Dias can handle the pressure of playing for Manchester City and will provide value for money after becoming the club’s record signing, says Richard Dunne.

The Blues have invested another £62 million ($80m) in a new centre-half after considerable funds have already been pumped into that area of the field, with the likes of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi struggling to live up to their price tags.

Dunne believes Dias will be different, with the 23-year-old Portuguese having been obtained with one eye on the future.

More teams

He will be given time to unlock his full potential, but is also required to slot seamlessly into the fold and provide a reliable option in the present.

Pep Guardiola has full faith in Dias to do just that, with Dunne another of those expecting a defender who combines graft and guile to prove a shrewd addition for City.

The former Blues captain told the club’s official website after seeing a big-money buy make his Premier League debut in a 1-1 draw at Leeds: “He’s played for a huge club in Benfica previously.

“He understands the pressures of clubs and the pressures of being expected to win every game.

“Coming into the club, when the club have just spent so much money on you gives you confidence.

“He looks confident, he looks serious, he looks like he wants to win and it is about taking that and producing it on the pitch.

“It’s not always going to be perfect because there are bedding in periods for all players and the Premier League is a lot quicker than the Portuguese league so it will be difficult at times.

“He has everything, he has all the attributes, so we need to give him time.”

Dias was unable to help City to a clean sheet in his first appearance for the club, but Dunne saw enough in an encouraging bow to suggest that there is more to come from a player being charged with the task of filling Vincent Kompany’s boots at the Etihad Stadium.

Article continues below

“I thought he was excellent,” Dunne, a four-time Player of the Year at City, added.

“He was excellent without being spectacular. He wasn’t amazing coming forward with the ball, but that’s not what we’re looking for.

“We’re looking at his defensive attributes. In terms of that, he did everything simple. He played safely and I think he’ll be really pleased with how he has begun his career.”