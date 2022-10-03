Diagne scores for Fatih Karagumruk as Senegal forward eyes World Cup spot

Mbaye Diagne scored in Fatih Karagumruk’s 2-1 home defeat to Istanbulspor in Monday’s Turkish Super Lig outing at the Vefa Stadium.

Diagne scores for Karagumruk

Black Red lose at home

Striker fighting for Senegal spot

WHAT HAPPENED? After 37 minutes without a goal, the Senegal international put the Black Red ahead by putting Magomed Ozdoev’s pass beyond goalkeeper David Jensen. Notwithstanding, the visitors clawed back to claim all points. First, Eduard Rroca levelled matters in the 69th minute before Jetmir Topalli snatched the winner five minutes later after Valon Ethemi set him up in the goal area.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal is the 30-year-old’s fourth in the 2022-23 season from all seven matches played so far. The former Juventus and Galatasaray has been in fine form for his team this campaign but has been continually snubbed by Senegal national team coach Aliou Cisse.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Diagne, who was in action from start to finish, was cautioned in the 89th minute by referee Ali Sansalan. With his impressive streak, he is sending a signal to coach Cisse that he can help the Lion of Terenga’s World Cup bid in Qatar. Even at this, he faces still competition from reigning African Player of the Year Sadio Mane, Watford’s Ismail Sarr, Mame Thiam, and Famara Diedhiou.

STORY IN ONE PHOTO

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR DIAGNE? The African is expected to lead Fatih Karagumruk’s attack when they visit Fenerbahce on October 9. There, they would be aiming to secure their first victory after four matches.