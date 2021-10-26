Dia scores first La Liga goal as Villarreal hold Akapo’s Cadiz

Boulaye Dia scored his first La Liga goal for Villarreal in their 3-3 draw against Cadiz on Tuesday night.

The Senegal international had played in six league games for the Yellow Submarine without success in front of goal.

In his seventh league appearance against Alvaro Cervera’s side, he got his acts right to end his wait for his maiden strike in the Spanish topflight.

Having suffered a 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao their last time out, Unai Emery’s men welcomed Cadiz to Estadio de la Ceramica with the ambition of returning to winning ways.

That aspiration suffered a massive setback as early as the 15th minute as the visitors took the lead through Honduras international Anthony Lozano.

The 28-year-old took advantage of a fine assist from Alex Fernandez and buried a volleyed shot into the back of Sergio Asenjo’s net.

Despite conceding first the hosts did not rattle as they stepped up their game in their quest to restore parity.

In the 34th minute, Netherlands international of Nigerian descent Arnaut Danjuma thought he had evened things up for Emery’s team with a fine finish, but it was chalked off for an offside.

Two minutes before the half time break, they levelled matters when Pau Torres scored with a close-range header following a well-taken corner-kick from compatriot Dani Parejo.

In the goal-laden first half, Cadiz regained their lead in the 45th minute through Lozano courtesy of an assist from Fali.

Cervera’s team went two goals up in the 52nd minute through man-of-the-man Lozano who completed his hat-trick after finishing off a swift counterattack initiated by Ruben Sobrino.

Not willing to down without a fight, Villarreal continued to fight and were unlucky when Samuel Chukwueze’s shot kissed the woodwork.

Article continues below

Ten minutes from full time, Dia got the second goal for the reigning Europa League kings thanks to a final pass from Serge Aurier.

The comeback was complete in the 95th minute by Danjuma who scored from a very tight angle to help the home team seal a point.

Equatorial Guinea defender Carlos Akapo was introduced for Jens Jonsson in the 53rd minute but could do little to prevent Villarreal from making a late comeback.