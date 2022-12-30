Dessers rates 2022 ‘best year of his career’ after leading Feyenoord to Conference League final

Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers has described 2022 as the best year of his career following his Uefa Conference League heroics with Feyenoord.

Dessers considers 2022 his best year despite struggles with Cremonese

The Nigeria international was the top scorer in Conference League

Dutch-born striker had a great season with Feyenoord before Serie A move

WHAT HAPPENED? Dessers was the top scorer in the inaugural competition with his 10 goals leading the Eredivisie side to the final where they lost to Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

However, despite the defeat, the Cremonese forward feels he had the best year in his football career and pointed to the semi-final between Feyenoord and Marseille where he scored the opening and winning goals as the Dutch side won 3-2.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "It still gives me goosebumps," Dessers told Dutch outlet NU.nl. "The stadium exploded in such a way. The best game (semi-final against Marseille) of my career? Absolutely, no doubt about it. Everything was right.

"It has without a doubt been the best year of my career. It's one of the best dressing rooms I've ever had. Everyone was focused and no one complained. It's unbelievable that I'm part of the rich history of Feyenoord."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dessers’ brilliant season on loan at Feyenoord, which saw him score 20 goals in all competitions, made him a transfer target of a number of teams but ended up joining Serie A new boys Cremonese in the summer.

He has, however, failed to replicate his great form in Italy so far, managing just two goals in 10 matches for Cremonese who are 18th on the 20-team table with seven points from 15 matches, as they remain the only side yet to win a match in the Italian top flight this season.

His two goals came in back-to-back matches in October, the 4-1 defeat to leaders Napoli followed by another strike in a 2-2 draw with Spezia.

WHAT’S NEXT? Dessers missed his side’s final two games before the World Cup break but is set to return to the team for their Serie A match against Juventus on January 4.