Dessers injury concern for Nigeria & Cremonese as tearful striker forced out of Udinese clash

Cyriel Dessers was in tears as an injury forced him out of the game after just 23 minutes in Cremonese’s goalless draw with Udinese on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international pulled up with what looked like a muscle injury to the right thigh, forcing coach Massimiliano Alvini into an early change as Cristian Buonaiuto replaced him.

Dessers had started up front alongside Nigerian compatriot David Okereke who missed one glorious chance that would have given his side the lead after 35 minutes.

Okereke won himself enough space to connect with a cross inside the box, but his fine header went narrowly over the crossbar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the extent of his injury is still not known, Dessers looked to be in so much pain which will be a worry not just for Alvini but Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro whose side take on Costa Rica on November 10 before a meeting with Portugal seven days later.

The former Genk striker has been a permanent feature in the Cremonese starting XI, having scored two goals and provided one assist for his new club.

With Dessers out, the goalscoring responsibilities fell on Okereke but he found the going tough, failing to muster a shot on target in the second half, as the Serie A new boys stayed at the bottom of the table with just five points from 12 matches.

ALL EYES ON: Having missed a penalty in last Monday’s 1-0 loss to Sampdoria, Dessers was keen to right those wrongs on Tuesday but the injury cut him short.

THE VERDICT: Cremonese looks like they will be heading straight back to Serie B unless they put together a good winning run, but that might be difficult if Dessers will be out for an extended period.

WHAT’S NEXT? Dessers will hope that the injury is not so bad and allows him back in time for Saturday’s away clash to Salernitana.