Dessers hopes past experiences can inspire him to start scoring for his new side Cremonese

The Nigeria striker believes he can put an end to the Serie A goal drought and emerge among the top scorers just like he did in the Eredivisie

Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers is drawing inspiration from his past experiences after his slow start in Serie A that has seen him not score in the first six games for his new side Cremonese.

Dessers signed for the newly-promoted Serie A side from Belgian club Genk this summer for an undisclosed fee, having attracted interest from a number of teams across Europe.

The Belgian-born striker has, however, not enjoyed a good start to life in Italy as he is yet to find the target, with his club also winless in the opening six games, having suffered four defeats while drawing twice.

Dessers is, however, confident of getting on target and is banking on the experiences of the 2019-20 season when he emerged from a slow start to become Eredivisie joint top scorer while featuring for Heracles before he switched to Genk.

“I haven’t scored yet, but I went close in Rome and with Sassuolo,” Dessers said as quoted by Gianluca Di Marzio.

“In the year I was the top scorer in the Netherlands, I had scored only one goal in the first six games,” added the striker, who managed 15 league goals that season.

Dessers’ most prolific season was 2021-22 while turning out for Eredivisie side Feyenoord, where he was on a season-long loan from Genk and managed 20 goals and four assists in 41 games.

He also emerged as the Europa League top scorer with 10 goals as the Dutch club reached the competition’s final where they lost to AS Roma.

The Nigerian has started all six games for Cremonese this season, managing one assist on matchday three when they lost 2-1 to Torino.

Cremonese host Lazio in their next league game on Sunday and Dessers hopes his team can put up a good showing while he looks to end his goal drought even though Maurizio Sarri’s team are favourites to win.

“Lazio are strong, but now we are more solid in defence, and if we improve even in attack, we can give the first joy to our fans at Zini,” he added.

Dessers had scored three goals while providing an assist in two games for Genk before he sealed the transfer to the Serie A new boys.