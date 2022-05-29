Dessers: Feyenoord star revels after maiden Nigeria goal against Mexico

The 27-year-old scored his first international goal as the Super Eagles bowed to El Tri in Texas

Cyriel Dessers has revealed his pride after notching his first international goal as Nigeria bowed 2-1 to Mexico during Sunday’s friendly.

The 27-year-old was named in the Super Eagles' starting XI against the North Americans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States of America.

He repaid Jose Peseiro’s faith in him by finding the net to erase Santiago Gimenez’s first-half strike six minutes before the hour mark.

With goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota goofing a Calvin Bassey cross, the Feyenoord man was well-positioned to poke home.

Dessers expressed his gladness at realising a Nigeria dream after opening his account and he expressed that on social media.

Mexico v Nigeria, couldn’t be more proud to score my 1st international goal 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/KAy1Cfl2S7 — Cyriel Dessers (@CyrielDessers) May 29, 2022

“Mexico v Nigeria, couldn’t be more proud to score my 1st international goal,” the Feyenoord forward wrote on Twitter.

Nine minutes from full-time, Dessers was subbed off for Nigeria Professional Football League-based striker Chiamaka Madu.

In the inaugural Uefa Europa Conference League, the Netherlands based star finished as the top scorer with 10 goals ahead of AS Roma star Tammy Abraham.

The Genk loanee, in a recent interview, hinted that he might stay at the Eredivisie club beyond the 2021-22 season while revealing the discussions he had with Feyenoord Technical Director Frank Arnesen.

"We will talk further in the coming days, but it will be by phone,' that's exactly what he [Arnesen] said," he was quoted by NU.

"I will travel straight to the United States to play with Nigeria [in an international friendly against Mexico]."

Dessers began his career at OH Leuven before going ahead to represent Lokeren, NAC Breda, FC Utrecht and Heracles Almelo.

After the 2019–20 Eredivisie season was abandoned, he was jointly awarded the Top Goalscorer award alongside Steven Berghuis with 15 goals each.

Article continues below

In 2020, the African joined Belgian top-flight side Genk on a four-year deal, however, he was loaned to Feyenoord at the start of the just-concluded season.

Born in Belgium to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, Dessers chose to represent the Super Eagles at international level.

He was first called up for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone on March 4, 2020, before making his international bow seven months later against Tunisia in a friendly match that ended 1-1.