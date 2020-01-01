Derrick Ochan: Police FC complete signing of former Vipers SC keeper

The custodian was released by the Venoms and was in search of a new team to play for in the new season

Ugandan Premier League side Police FC have secured the services of former Vipers SC custodian Derrick Ochan on a one-year deal.

The goalkeeper was among the players released by the newly crowned champions a couple of days ago. The administrative side has confirmed the arrival of the experienced shot-stopper on their social media account.

"Goalkeeper Derrick Ochan has completed his move to Uganda Police FC," the 2005 league champions confirmed on their Facebook page.

"The 24-year-old, formerly at St Mary's SS, Kitende signed a one-year contract with us this afternoon at the club offices in Kibuli.

"Despite seeing little playing time at Vipers, Ochan is viewed as one of the brilliant goalkeepers in the league."

The goalkeeper has welcomed the move to the administrative side stating he will have to do his best to be guaranteed a starting berth.

"I feel very happy and I am also happy to say that I am proud to be here," Ochan said after completing the move.

"I need to work hard, give in more to serve this club wholeheartedly, and deliver for it."

Club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fahad Lumu lauded the incoming shot-stopper saying he is one of the best custodians.

"He is one of the best goalkeepers and as we look towards revamping the team, the goalkeeping department is essential," the official said.

"He comes with experience, vigor, and has a winning mentality."

Recently, the club confirmed defender Reuben Kimera has extended his contract for another two years.

Kimera’s contract had expired in June but following on and off negotiations, the two parties have now agreed on a two-year deal.

Although Kimera has been unable to get regular playtime as a first-teamer under coach Abdalla Mubiru, he can play both at left-back and at right-back.

He engaged in 15 matches last season as the cops finally managed to keep their Premier League status after on-pitch struggles.

The fullback is the ninth player Mubiru has agreed to extend his contract as he strengthens the team for the 2020/21 season that is tentatively set to start on October 17.

Musa Matovu, Mubarak Nsubuga, Yusuf Ssozi, Dennis Rukundo, Joseph Ssentume, Edward Kiryowa, Joseph Odong, and Bashir Kabuye have also agreed to renew their contracts with the club.