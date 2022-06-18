Depay elated to meet President Akufo-Addo as he 'loves' Ghana

The 28-year-old with Ghana roots has visited the West African country yet again for holidays and had the chance to meet the Head of State

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has taken to social media to express his happiness at meeting Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The 28-year-old Netherlands forward visited Akufo-Addo at his Jubilee House offices in Accra, where he also got the opportunity to present to him a signed shirt of the Catalans.

The jersey had his name inscribed on the back and this was after Depay arrived in the West African country for holiday after featuring for the Netherlands in the Uefa Nations League and also helped Barcelona to a second-place finish in La Liga earlier.

“Grateful to meet the President of a country that I love so much,” Depay wrote on his Twitter, a post which was accompanied by a picture of him presenting the jersey to Akufo-Addo.

“Coming back home feels always amazing and Ghana is the future y’all stay tuned.”

Depay has described Barcelona as the best club in the world: "Oh and you know I had to bring a jersey of the best club in the world for the mister President."

Though he was eligible to play for Ghana at international level, Depay, who has also played for PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, and Lyon, instead opted to turn out for the Netherlands.

His visit to the country is not new since in 2019, Depay, who was born to a Ghanaian father, Dennis Depay, and a Dutch mother Cora Schensema in the Netherlands in 1994, toured the country where he got the opportunity to visit schools and interacted with children.

Last season, he made 28 appearances overall for Barcelona and played 1,848 minutes. He started in 20 of these appearances across their 38 fixtures and has been used as a substitute on eight occasions.

He was ranked joint ninth in the Primera Division goalscoring charts with a total of 12 goals in this campaign, as well as being the team's top league scorer. He also provided two assists.