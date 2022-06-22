Departing Liverpool forward Mane excites fans as he rocks African print for Bayern Munich medical
Fans online were excited by Sadio Mane’s choice of attire as he went to Bayern Munich for his medical on Tuesday.
Mane chose an African print when he travelled to Germany to begin the process of competing a transfer to the Bundesliga champions and fans could not help but admire his decision to stay true to his roots.
Some supporters feel Mane's choice of attire is "indicative of his humility and simplicity".
Mane is reportedly set to be unveiled on Wednesday after passing his medical following a transfer said to be worth €41m from Liverpool.
The Senegal international is leaving England after six successful years with Liverpool where he scored 120 goals in 269 appearances while winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Mane, who scored 26 goals last season and made it into the Premier League team of the Year, had one year remaining on his Liverpool contract.
