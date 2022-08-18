Dennis: Ronaldinho is the reason I play football - Nottingham Forest star loves to nutmeg

The Super Eagles striker completed a transfer move from relegated Watford to remain in the Premier League

After joining Nottingham Forest, Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis has said that he does not set targets and revealed how former Barcelona and Brazil midfielder Ronaldinho inspires him.

Dennis, who scored 10 goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season, joined Forest from relegated Watford.

"I don’t really set targets, I just like to go and play and express myself," Dennis told the club’s portal.

"My idol growing up was Ronaldinho. He’s the reason I’m a footballer today. I just love everything about that guy and his talent with a football inspires me a lot."

The 24-year-old striker also revealed what he likes as he vowed to entertain fans.

"When I play, I just like to entertain people and have fun," the former Club Brugge star continued.

"I really like to nutmeg people. I had the most nutmegs in Europe last season, which was crazy.

"I just love to have fun on the pitch, but I also want to score goals and add assists.

Dennis did not make his Premier League debut against West Ham United; a game in which his international compatriot Taiwo Awoniyi scored as the debutants started brightly in the new season.

However, he is expected to play against Everton at Goodison Park on August 20.

Meanwhile, former Nigeria star Victor Ezeji said the presence of Awoniyi will help Dennis settle fast at his new club.

"Once you know your worth, you would want to do everything possible to play top-flight football. So, it’s a good thing for him to have moved from the English Championship back to the Premier League," Ezeji said in a recent interview.

"Again, he has a brother there in [Taiwo] Awoniyi who will help him settle down quickly at Nottingham Forest. Considering the quality he possesses; I see him doing well there at the City Ground."

After joining Forest, alongside Cheikhou Kouyate, he was added to the list of African stars who are at the club already. Senegal prospect Moussa Niakhate is the other African player currently registered with the West Bridgford outfit.