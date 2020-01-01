Dennis: Club Brugge forward hopes to score against Zenit Saint Petersburg

The Nigeria international is prepared to do all it takes to help the Blue and Black secure victory at Gazprom Arena

Emmanuel Dennis hopes to inspire Belgian side Club Brugge to victory over Zenit Saint Petersburg when they meet in Tuesday’s Champions League.

The Super Eagles forward has shone in the top European competition in the past, scoring spectacular goals in the competition.

His memorable performance in the tournament was against La Liga giants Real Madrid last season when he bagged a brace away at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The forward’s showings generated interests from a number of European clubs but with no concrete offer he continued his stay at Jan Breydel Stadium.

Dennis has featured in six Begian First Division A game in the current campaign and provided an assist in his side’s last outing against Standard Liege to help them avoid defeat.

The 22-year-old is hoping to deliver another eye-catching displays agaist the Russian club at Gazprom Arena on Tuesday night.

“I always score against the big teams,” Dennis told Belgian magazine Het Nieuwsblad.

Club Bugge will be without their top striker Michael Krmencik against in the encounter and Dennis , who has played prominently as a winger for his side, is willing to feature for the club as a centre-forward in his quest to ensure they secure victory.

“I can play there if I have to. But I am not a striker. Put that in large letters above your interview. I am a flank player,” he added.

Dennis has been at Jan Breydel Stadium since the summer of 2017 when he joined the club from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk.

The forward has scored more than 21 goals across all competitions for the Blue and Black, including his nine strikes last season to help them emerge as the league’s champions.

Dennis will hope to continue his impressive showings for his club to boost hs regular call-up to the Super Eagles.

The forward has two caps for the three-time African champons since he made his international debut against Ukraine in September 2019.