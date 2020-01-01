Dennis axed from Club Brugge’s squad to face Borussia Dortmund because of bus seating incident

The 23-year-old will not play for the Blue-Black when they face the German top-flight outfit on Tuesday evening, due to disciplinary reasons

Emmanuel Dennis has been axed from Club Brugge’s squad to face Borussia Dortmund in Tuesday’s Champions League Group F clash due to disciplinary reasons.

According to Belgian news outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, the Nigeria international who was in action as the Blue-Black silenced FC Zenit Saint Petersburg 2-1 in October, was dropped from the squad after he reacted angrily on the team bus because he was not allowed to sit where he wanted.

Brugge had placed strict measures on the team bus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

His manager Philippe Clement confirmed the 23-year-old is fit to face Lucien Favre's Bundesliga outfit but was dropped for his behaviour.

“Dennis is fit, but not in our selection,” he said as per Dailymail. “He didn't follow the club's rules, that's all I want to say about that.

“I prefer to concentrate on the players who are available to me.”

After impressing at Ukrainian Premier League club Zorya Luhansk, Dennis joined the Belgian top-flight side in 2017 on a four-year-deal for a fee of €1.2 million.

In the 2019-20 European club competition, he found the net twice in their 2-2 draw against Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernebeu, as well as scoring against Odion Ighalo’s Manchester United in their Round of 32 Europa League home tie in February.

With four points from their first three games, Club Brugge sit third in their current group that also parades Italian Serie A side Lazio.

In the first leg played at the Jan Breydel Stadium on November 11, Dortmund triumphed 3-0 thanks to a first-half brace from red-hot Erling Haaland and a strike from Thorgan Hazard.

Dennis has failed to find the net in the 2020-21 Belgian top-flight so far – firing blanks in seven games despite making the starting XI on five occasions.

After their tie against the Germans, Club Brugge would be hoping to consolidate on their lead in the Belgian First Division A with Saturday’s clash against Excel Mouscron at Stade Le Canonnier.