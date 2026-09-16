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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoDenmark
Parken
team-logoPortugal
Book Denmark vs Portugal Tickets
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How to get Denmark vs Portugal tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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UEFA Nations League A
Denmark
Portugal

Denmark take on Portugal in the UEFA Nations League A. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Denmark take on Portugal in a thrilling UEFA Nations League fixture at the iconic Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on October 1, 2026. This high-octane Group D encounter sees two of Europe’s most exciting squads battle it out for critical group points.

GOAL brings you all the key information you need to secure your seat at Parken Stadium. Discover ticket purchasing options, pricing structures, and secure your place right now.

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When is Denmark vs Portugal UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Denmark vs Portugal takes place at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, with kick-off time to be confirmed via your regional broadcaster.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3
Parken

Where to buy Denmark vs Portugal tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Danish Football Association (DBU) ticket portal, which serves as the primary distributor for all home international fixtures. The official DBU portal should be your first point of call to buy face-value seats during the pre-sale and general public sale phases.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms such as StubHub are your way to go.

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How much are Denmark vs Portugal tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official DBU ticketing portal typically start at around €40 for standard category seating, with costs rising based on seat section and proximity to the pitch within Parken Stadium.

On secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at €58 per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on real-time fan demand and seating availability.

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Denmark vs Portugal UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Denmark vs Portugal Form

Denmark have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with DR Congo in a friendly. Prior to that, they lost 2-2 to Czechia in World Cup qualifying — a result that ended their hopes of reaching the tournament — after beating North Macedonia 4-0 in the previous round. Their run also includes a 4-2 defeat to Scotland and a 2-2 draw with Belarus.

Portugal's last five matches were all competitive, spanning the 2026 World Cup. They collected two wins, two draws, and one defeat across that run. Their most recent match was a 1-0 loss to Spain in the quarter-finals. Before that, they beat Croatia 2-1, drew 0-0 with Colombia, thrashed Uzbekistan 5-0, and drew 1-1 with DR Congo in the group stage.

DEN

DEN - Form

BLR
D2-2
SCO
L4-2
MKD
W4-0
CZE
L2-2
COD
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
POR

POR - Form

COD
D1-1
UZB
W5-0
COL
D0-0
CRO
W2-1
ESP
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Denmark vs Portugal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in UEFA Nations League A on March 23, 2025, when Portugal beat Denmark 5-2 in Lisbon. Before that, Denmark won 1-0 at home in the reverse fixture three days earlier. Across the last five meetings on record, Portugal have won three times and Denmark twice, with no draws. Portugal have scored 10 goals across those five fixtures, while Denmark have scored five.

Head to Head

DenmarkDrawPortugal
1
0
4
UEFA Nations League A
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
5
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
2
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
1
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
1
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
0
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
1
FT
European Championship
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
2
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
3
FT
3Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

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