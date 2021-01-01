Denis Otim: My time will come to shine for Express FC in UPL

The 20-year-old says he is not in any hurry to clinch a starting role for the Red Eagles in the Ugandan top-flight

Express FC goalkeeper Denis Otim is not worried he is yet to make a start for the side he signed for before the start of the 2020-21 Ugandan Premier League campaign.

The 20-year-old custodian arrived at the Red Eagles from Mbarara City but he is yet to earn a starting role as he faces stiff competition from regulars Mathias Muwanga, Cryspus Kusiima, and Sadat Mugenyi.

Otim has now claimed he does not want to walk away for failing to start for the team, insisting he only needs time to show the coaches what he can offer the team.

“Firstly it’s been a good ride from the start and I can't complain,” Otim said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“The boys have been fantastic, you can see we’re all working towards a common goal of winning but in my case, the goalkeeper coach Daniel [Kiwanuka] has fone a fantastic job.

“I will try to be better with every opportunity given to me and I have no doubt it’s only a matter of time for me to be in goal.”

Otim has also welcomed the league break which was occasioned by Uganda’s participation in the African Nations Championship, saying it gave them enough time to work on their weaknesses which had seen them concede three goals from four matches.

“As a team, we did great before the break but I believe we can do better,” Otim continued. “As goalkeepers, we know we have to ensure we keep as many clean sheets and the break has allowed us to correct our mistakes.

“It’s now hoping for the best when the league resumes.”

Coach Wasswa Bbosa has preferred Muwanga, who also doubles as the assistant captain, to lead the team in their four opening fixtures.

Meanwhile, Express will reward their season ticket holders ahead of the return of the top-flight.

The club, through their senior administrator Patricia Ayebare, have confirmed they will reward their season ticket holders during an event dubbed ‘the Express season ticket holders Day Out’ at Muteesa II stadium Wankulukuku on Friday, February 5.

“Appreciating others is the biggest value so they say and Express is doing just that for all season ticket holders,” the club said in a statement on their official website.

“The club is set to reward all season ticket holders with a VIP treatment in an event dubbed “The Express FC season ticket holders Day Out” which will take place at the Betway Muteesa II stadium Wankulukuku on Friday, February 5, 2021.”

The Red Eagles will resume the league action when they take on champions Vipers SC on February 9 at Wankulukuku