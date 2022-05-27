'Ousmane's future remains open' - Dembele undecided on Barcelona stay, says agent

A potential exit for the Blaugrana winger remains up in the air amid discussions over his future

Ousmane Dembele's future "remains open" according to the player's agent Moussa Sissoko, as the France international enters the final month of his deal at Barcelona.

The Blaugrana winger has long been linked with the exit at Camp Nou during a 2021-22 campaign that saw a slow start turn into a remarkable run of form in the new year after a January departure failed to materialise.

Paris Saint-Germain have been a frequently suggested suitor, but as Dembele's contract enters its last few weeks, his representative has suggested that the matter remains up in the air.

What has Sissoko said on Dembele's future?

"Ousmane's future remains open and we are not going to enter into endless speculation," he told GOAL.

"When the time is right, Ousmane will take the best option. We are and have always been very respectful of all the clubs and we will continue in the same way as long as the process continues.

When the time is right to make a decision, Ousmane will consider what is the best option for his future."

Where could Dembele go if he leaves Barca?

Earlier in the season, when the Frenchman was struggling to leave his mark on proceedings at Camp Nou, reports frequently linked him with a return to his home country, specifically with PSG.

Now, after a superb second half of the campaign, his suitors have only increased, with a host of Premier League sides fronted by Manchester United thought to be after his services.

Dembele however has the backing of Xavi and the Barcelona dressing room, suggesting that every avenue will be explored to keep him at the Blaugrana.

