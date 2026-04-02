Dembélé tops the list of the highest monthly salaries in the French league… Where does Hakimi rank?

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé tops the list of the highest monthly salaries in the French league, which was revealed on Thursday.

The newspaper "L'Équipe" published the list of the highest salaries in the French league, with Dembélé, winner of the Ballon d'Or awarded by "France Football" magazine, at the top.

Dembélé earns a total salary of €1.5 million per month, followed by a group of his PSG teammates, whilst the first player from outside Paris was Marseille’s Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, who came 13th with a salary of €500,000.

The list of the highest monthly salaries in the French league is as follows:

1. Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain) €1,500,000

2. Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain) €1,120,000

3. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) €1,100,000

4. Lucas Hernández (Paris Saint-Germain) €1,100,000

5. Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain) €950,000

6. Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain) €900,000

7. Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain) €900,000

8. João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain) €900,000

9. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain) €800,000

10. Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain) €800,000

11. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain) €800,000

12. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain) €550,000

13. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Marseille) €500,000

14. Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain) €500,000

15. Lucas Chevalier (Paris Saint-Germain) €500,000

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