Defiant Fufa hold UPL consultative meeting despite objection by nine clubs

Some teams raised issues with the planned meeting but the local federation went on to convene the assembly

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) alongside Uganda Premier League (UPL) Board has held a consultative meeting despite a snub by nine clubs.

Fufa had invited the Premier League clubs to discuss matters relating to the 2020/21 season and the club licensing programme, but some teams raised concerns and stated they would not attend the meeting scheduled for June 10 at Fufa House.

The league CEO Bernard Bainamani had invited Vipers SC, KCCA FC, SC Villa, Busoga United, URA FC, BUL FC, Mbarara City FC, Express FC, Wakiso Giants FC, Kyetume FC, Police FC, Bright Stars FC and Onduparaka FC and newly-promoted side MYDA FC for the consultative meeting.

But on Tuesday SC Villa, Busoga United, BUL FC, Mbarara City FC, Express FC, Wakiso Giants FC, Kyetume FC, Bright Stars FC and Onduparaka FC confirmed they would not be part of the Fufa-UPL board meeting.

“The invitation to discuss club licensing and league reforms in one meeting is ineffective and will not deliver the desired outcome of the meeting,” read a letter signed by Mbarara City Chairman Mwine Mpaka on behalf of the nine objecting chairmen.

"The under-listed chairmen have noted with concern the following anomalies that we would like to draw your attention to; the invitation to discuss club licensing and league reforms in one meeting is ineffective and the notice given is rather too short for us to make the necessary preparations and consultations.

“We had earlier planned for a similar meeting scheduled for June 18th, 2020 as communicated by yourself on the UPL forum.

“Owing to the above, therefore, we have unanimously agreed not to attend the scheduled meeting due on June 10th, 2020. The following suggestions are also proposed for better planning going forward.”

Fufa went ahead to call the consultative meeting after it had cancelled the 2019/20 season and awarded the title to Vipers SC.

The local federation also sent notification to clubs in the other leagues for a similar meeting on different dates as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Wednesday's meeting is understood to have been attended by Fufa president Moses Magogo, the UPL Board and Fufa Club Licensing Committee together with eight representatives from different clubs.