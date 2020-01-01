Defending champions Proline handed Katwe in Uganda Cup
The annual Uganda Cup competition draw has been conducted with a total of 128 teams set to take part in the Round of 64.
Defending champions Proline FC have a tricky fixture against Katwe FC. The former were crowned last year after defeating Bright Stars 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after the two teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.
It was the first time a team out of the top division had won the competition, and Katwe will draw inspiration from their opponent to try and achieve the same feat.
#StanbicUgandaCup: Round of 64 draws— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) January 2, 2020
Young Elephants (Nyoya) Vs Marines
Katwe United (Kampala) Vs Proline (Kampala)
U-Touch (Gulu) Vs Water (Kampala)
Free Stars (Mukono) Vs Saviours (Lira) pic.twitter.com/3MJNZfOztz
The 2018 champions KCCA FC and Express FC, who have both won the competition 10 times, play minnows Catada and St Mary's, respectively.
The winner of the competition will walk away with a cool Ush 40M while the loser pockets half the amount. Any team reaching the last 16 will pocket Ush 3M each.
The round of 64 will be played between January 20 and 26 with the winner representing Uganda in the Caf Confederations Cup.
Round of 64 fixtures
Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels – Kampala
Kampala University Vs Kataka – Luweero
Bugoigo (Buliisa) Vs Wakiso Giants – Buliisa
Catida Vs KCCA – Kampala
Admin (Tororo) Vs Police – Tororo
Fire Fire Vs Light SS – Kanyanya
Kiryandongo United Vs Kigezi Home Boyz – Kiryandongo COU Playground
Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti playground
Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale
Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Uganda Clay's playground, Kajjansi
St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru
Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia playground
Six O’clock (Bushenyi) Vs Kitara – Bushenyi
Super Eagles (Gulu) Vs SC Villa – Gulu
Mvara (Arua) Vs BUL – Arua
Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Koboko
Kakira United Vs Mbarara City – Kakira
Star Light Vs Tooro United – Soroti
Bugamba (Rwampara) Vs Onduparaka – Rwampara
Chimpanzee (Bundibungyo) Vs Nyamityobora – Bundibungyo
Gadafi (Jinja) Vs MYDA – Gadafi Barracks playground, Jinja
Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Luweero
Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi
SanSiro (Mbale) Vs Kyetume – Sansiro playground
Kigezi FC Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Stadium, Kabale
Young Elephants (Nyoya) Vs Marines – Nyoya
Katwe United Vs Proline – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo
U-Touch (Gulu) Vs Water – Gulu
Free Stars (Mukono) Vs Saviours – Mukono
Ggaba Vs Kiboga Young – Ggaba
FHL (Moyo) Vs Ndejje University – Moyo playgrounds.
Dove (Masindi) Vs New Villa – Katushabe playground, Masindi