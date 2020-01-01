Defending champions Proline handed Katwe in Uganda Cup

The competition brings together 128 teams from different regions with the winner taking part in the continental competition

The annual Uganda Cup competition draw has been conducted with a total of 128 teams set to take part in the Round of 64.

Defending champions Proline FC have a tricky fixture against Katwe FC. The former were crowned last year after defeating Bright Stars 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after the two teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

It was the first time a team out of the top division had won the competition, and Katwe will draw inspiration from their opponent to try and achieve the same feat.

#StanbicUgandaCup: Round of 64 draws

Young Elephants (Nyoya) Vs Marines

Katwe United (Kampala) Vs Proline (Kampala)

U-Touch (Gulu) Vs Water (Kampala)

Free Stars (Mukono) Vs Saviours (Lira)

The 2018 champions KCCA FC and Express FC, who have both won the competition 10 times, play minnows Catada and St Mary's, respectively.

The winner of the competition will walk away with a cool Ush 40M while the loser pockets half the amount. Any team reaching the last 16 will pocket Ush 3M each.

The round of 64 will be played between January 20 and 26 with the winner representing Uganda in the Caf Confederations Cup.

Round of 64 fixtures

Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels – Kampala

Kampala University Vs Kataka – Luweero

Bugoigo (Buliisa) Vs Wakiso Giants – Buliisa

Catida Vs KCCA – Kampala

Admin (Tororo) Vs Police – Tororo

Fire Fire Vs Light SS – Kanyanya

Kiryandongo United Vs Kigezi Home Boyz – Kiryandongo COU Playground

Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti playground

Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale

Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Uganda Clay's playground, Kajjansi

St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru

Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia playground

Six O’clock (Bushenyi) Vs Kitara – Bushenyi

Super Eagles (Gulu) Vs SC Villa – Gulu

Mvara (Arua) Vs BUL – Arua

Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Koboko

Kakira United Vs Mbarara City – Kakira

Star Light Vs Tooro United – Soroti

Bugamba (Rwampara) Vs Onduparaka – Rwampara

Chimpanzee (Bundibungyo) Vs Nyamityobora – Bundibungyo

Gadafi (Jinja) Vs MYDA – Gadafi Barracks playground, Jinja

Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Luweero

Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

SanSiro (Mbale) Vs Kyetume – Sansiro playground

Kigezi FC Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Stadium, Kabale

Young Elephants (Nyoya) Vs Marines – Nyoya

Katwe United Vs Proline – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

U-Touch (Gulu) Vs Water – Gulu

Free Stars (Mukono) Vs Saviours – Mukono

Ggaba Vs Kiboga Young – Ggaba

FHL (Moyo) Vs Ndejje University – Moyo playgrounds.

Dove (Masindi) Vs New Villa – Katushabe playground, Masindi