Declan Rice's replacement incoming? West Ham open Scott McTominay talks as Man Utd demand £40m for midfielder

Ritabrata Banerjee
Scott McTominay Manchester United pre-season 2023 Getty
West Ham are in talks with Manchester United to sign midfielder Scott McTominay, who they see as a potential Declan Rice replacement.

  • McTominay talks underway
  • West Ham seeks Rice replacement
  • Man Utd want £40m for McTominay

WHAT HAPPENED? West Ham have initiated discussions with United over the potential signing of the midfielder, according to Football Insider. The London club is actively seeking to reinforce its midfield following Rice's departure to Arsenal. However, negotiations could be challenging as United are demanding around £40 million ($50m) for McTominay, a sum that West Ham currently consider too steep.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: David Moyes is known to be an admirer of the Scottish international and wants the player to bolster his squad ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. The Red Devils, on the other hand, are willing to cash in on McTominay so that they can approach Fiorentina to sign Sofyan Amrabat.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The midfielder's contract with United runs until 2025. He appeared in 39 matches for Erik ten Hag's side last season where he scored three times and provided one assist.

David Moyes West Ham 2022-23Getty

Scott McTominay Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images

Sofyan-Amrabat(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT FOR MCTOMINAY? The 26-year-old could be next seen in action on Sunday when Ten Hag's men take on Athletic Club in a pre-season friendly.

