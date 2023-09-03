Declan Rice admits he is "embarrassed" by Arsenal fans' love for him after scoring late goal in win against Man Utd but insists he has 'so much more' to do

Declan Rice stated he was embarrassed by all the love he received from Arsenal fans after scoring a late goal against Manchester United.

Rice 'embarrassed' by Arsenal fans' love

Scored Arsenal's second goal against Man Utd

Enjoying bright start for Gunners this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Rice scored his maiden goal for Arsenal and proved to be a match winner as Arsenal came back from behind to beat United 3-1 in Sunday's Premier League clash. After the match, the fans showered the club's new signing with love which left the player embarrassed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Rice said: "It's good. As a person, you feel a little bit embarrassed but I really appreciate the love they have shown me so far. I just try and enjoy myself."

On scoring a late goal and putting Arsenal ahead, he added: "It is so special. Just to see it again. Like I said, I can't control the price. But when I came here I tried as much as possible to block that out and I want to be consistent. I have started life at Arsenal well but I have so much more I can do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The English international has consistently performed for Arsenal thus far in this season and has dominated proceedings at the centre of the park since joining them earlier this summer from West Ham for a club record transfer fee of £105 million ($137m).

WHAT NEXT? The 24-year-old midfielder will be next seen in action for England as the Three Lions take on Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifying game on September 9 before facing Scotland in an international friendly on September 12.