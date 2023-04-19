Debate: Who has been the biggest Chelsea flop this season?

The Blues have endured a nightmare 2022-23 campaign that has seen a whole host of players underperform - but who has been the worst?

Chelsea's dismal season got even worse on Tuesday night after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, with interim manager Frank Lampard extending his losing run to four matches.

Barring a miracle, the Blues won't be returning to Europe's biggest stage in 2023-24 either, as they currently sit 11th in the Premier League standings and 17 points adrift of the top four.

So many players have fallen short of expectations at Stamford Bridge over the last 10 months, including marquee signings such as Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix.

Pre-existing members of the squad built by Thomas Tuchel have also struggled, with the likes of Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic allowing their standards to drop.

Is another rebuilding job now a necessity at Stamford Bridge? Who do you think stands out as Chelsea's worst player of the whole season and why? Let us know in the comments below! 👇